DA signs deal for P500-M mega cold storage facility in Nueva Ecija

According to DA Assistant Secretary for Logistics Daniel Alfonso N. Atayde, this will be the first Mega Cold Storage Facility to be built in Central Luzon. The facility is expected to reduce post-harvest losses among farmers, stabilize prices, and help ensure food security in the country.

As the first Mega Cold Storage Facility in Central Luzon equipped with an integrated solar energy system, the facility is expected to extend the shelf life of agricultural products while maintaining the quality of produce such as onions, garlic, squash, and tomatoes.

“Higit pa rito, inaasahang makababawas ito sa gastusin sa kuryente sa pamamagitan ng paggamit ng renewable energy, na magbibigay ng mas episyente at napapanatiling operasyon ng pasilidad,” Atayde said.

According to Regional AFLO focal person Engr. AB P. David, the facility has an allotted budget of P493,288,154 and will measure 246.5 meters by 56.48 meters. Construction is expected to be completed within 270 calendar days, as stated in the contract duration.

The project will also include two electric forklifts with a capacity of 1.5 to 3 tonnes and 5,850 heavy-duty plastic pallets.

Members of the Makakalikasan Gabaldon Farmers Agriculture Cooperative expressed gratitude to government agencies for providing the facility.

“Kami po ay nagpapasalamat sa tulong mula sa ating gobyerno, lalong-lalo na po sa DA. Asahan niyo po na hindi namin pababayaan ang inyong ipinagkaloob na pasilidad para sa mga magsasaka ng Nueva Ecija,” the group said.

Present during the MOA signing were DA Assistant Secretary for AFLO Daniel Alfonso N. Atayde, Regional Executive Director Eduardo L. Lapuz Jr., Regional Technical Director for Operations and AMAD Arthur D. Dayrit, Ph.D., OIC-Regional Technical Director for Research and Regulations Elma S. Mananes, Field Operations Division Acting Chief Lowell Rebillaco, Ph.D., Regional HVCDP/NUPAP and AFLO focal person Engr. AB P. David, and Judge Angelo Perez.