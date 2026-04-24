DA RFO3 turns over P14.6M solar, wind-powered cold storage in Bataan

The project aims to boost the postharvest handling of agricultural products thru modern technology, to ensure the quality lasts longer and boost the livelihood of farmers.

A ribbon-cutting and ceremonial signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and Deed of Donation (DOD) was held to officially turnover the facility to the local government.

Department of Agriculture (DA) Region III led by Dr. Eduardo L. Lapuz Jr., Director of RFO3, along with Atty. Joycel R. Panlilio, Assistant Secretary for High Value Crops, and Daniel Alfonso Atayde, Assistant Secretary for Logistics were present during the event.

Board member Popoy Del Rosario, representing 3rd District Representative Congw. Gila Garcia, and Gov. Joet Garcia, along with Mayor Tong Santos were also present, along with the Municipal Agriculture Office saled by Ms. Arlene Javier.