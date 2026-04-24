DA RFO3 turns over P14.6M solar, wind-powered cold storage in Bataan

The Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Field Office 3 (RFO3) turned over the first Solar-Powered and Wind-Powered Modular Cold Storage Facility in the country to the local government of Dinalupihan, Bataan on 23 April 2026.
The said project, located at Barangay Sta. Isabel, is under the Locally Funded Projects-Cold Storage Expansion Program of the Agricultural and Fisheries Logistics Office (AFLO), with a total cost of P14,625,000.00.
The project aims to boost the postharvest handling of agricultural products thru modern technology, to ensure the quality lasts longer and boost the livelihood of farmers.
A ribbon-cutting and ceremonial signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and Deed of Donation (DOD) was held to officially turnover the facility to the local government.
Department of Agriculture (DA) Region III led by Dr. Eduardo L. Lapuz Jr., Director of RFO3, along with Atty. Joycel R. Panlilio, Assistant Secretary for High Value Crops, and Daniel Alfonso Atayde, Assistant Secretary for Logistics were present during the event.
Board member Popoy Del Rosario, representing 3rd District Representative Congw. Gila Garcia, and Gov. Joet Garcia, along with Mayor Tong Santos were also present, along with the Municipal Agriculture Office saled by Ms. Arlene Javier.