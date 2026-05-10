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CCC, KWF advance climate messaging in Filipino, regional languages

THE CCC-KWF partnership underscores the need to communicate climate information in ways that are clear, relatable and grounded in the languages of Filipino communities.
THE CCC-KWF partnership underscores the need to communicate climate information in ways that are clear, relatable and grounded in the languages of Filipino communities.IMAGE BY GEMINI
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The Climate Change Commission (CCC) and Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF) have partnered to jointly develop communication materials, conduct of capacity-building activities, and co-create campaigns using the best available scientific data as well as national and regional languages.

CCC vice chairperson and executive director Robert E.A. Borje acknowledged the KWF as a critical ally in the fight against the climate crisis.

THE CCC-KWF partnership underscores the need to communicate climate information in ways that are clear, relatable and grounded in the languages of Filipino communities.
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Making the effects of climate change clear requires that it should be communicated in a local, inclusive and understandable manner to each citizen from different levels of society, according to Borje.

KWF chairperson Atty. Marites A. Barrios-Taran stressed the critical role of language in nation-building and climate action.

“Our language should be serving the people,” she said.

Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino
Climate Change Commission Philippines
Climate awareness campaign
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