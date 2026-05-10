CCC, KWF advance climate messaging in Filipino, regional languages

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) and Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF) have partnered to jointly develop communication materials, conduct of capacity-building activities, and co-create campaigns using the best available scientific data as well as national and regional languages.
CCC vice chairperson and executive director Robert E.A. Borje acknowledged the KWF as a critical ally in the fight against the climate crisis.
Making the effects of climate change clear requires that it should be communicated in a local, inclusive and understandable manner to each citizen from different levels of society, according to Borje.
KWF chairperson Atty. Marites A. Barrios-Taran stressed the critical role of language in nation-building and climate action.
“Our language should be serving the people,” she said.