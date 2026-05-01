CCC pushes coordinated climate action for ASEAN 2026

He noted that climate risks in ASEAN are increasingly interconnected, requiring whole-of-society approaches that go beyond sustainability to address resilience, energy security, and long-term competitiveness.

“A just transition cannot remain a principle, it has to become a discipline,” Borje said.

He added that while ASEAN has multiple platforms on climate change, disaster resilience, and energy cooperation, the challenge lies in delivering better data, improved access to financing, and stronger on-the-ground implementation.

Borje emphasized the role of civil society organizations in shaping inclusive policies, noting that community experiences are key to effective climate action.

The dialogue, organized by the ASEAN-UK Green Transition Fund through the ALAM Project, gathered more than 30 civil society and women’s groups across the region to share knowledge on climate finance and transition strategies.

As ASEAN chair in 2026, the Philippines is advancing a climate agenda that is science-based, people-centered, and action-oriented, with a focus on aligning data, finance, and systems across sectors.

The CCC, under the guidance of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., reaffirmed the importance of partnerships among governments, civil society, and the private sector to translate commitments into concrete outcomes, particularly for vulnerable communities.