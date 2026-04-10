MIAS 2026 opens with focus on new mobility tech

The Opening Ceremony was held at the World Trade Center Metro Manila and was hosted by TV and events personality James Deakin, whose dynamic presence energized the crowd.

Joseph L. Ang, the founding chairman of Worldbex Services International (WSI), delivered the opening remarks, highlighting the resilience of the automotive industry amid ongoing challenges and its continued drive toward progress, and stated that “MIAS will highlight new energy vehicles, sustainable transport solutions, EV infrastructure, and commercial mobility innovations.”

The ceremony was further distinguished by esteemed guests from across the automotive and business sectors, such as Dexter Lloyd Cuajotor, vice president for BPI Retail Lending and Bancassurance; Hon. Augustus “Joe” D. Ferreria, president of the Automobile Association Philippines (AAP); Hon. Imelda “Emi” Calixto-Rubiano, Pasay City mayor; Hon. Markus V. Lacanilao, chief of the Land Transportation Office; and Hon. Secretary Cristina Roque, Secretary for the Department of Trade and Industry, represented by Hon. Undersecretary Ceferino “Perry” S. Rodolfo.