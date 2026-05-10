Beyond frameworks: ASEAN, Europe and the governance challenge ahead

This was one of the central undercurrents during discussions held in Cebu alongside the ASEAN Summit, including the ASEAN–EU Sustainability Summit where senior government officials, development partners, businesses and policy actors exchanged views on resilience, sustainability, and regional cooperation amid growing global uncertainty.

During our fireside discussion, Ambassador of the European Union to the Philippines Massimo Santoro and I repeatedly returned to one uncomfortable but necessary realization: governance systems designed around compartmentalized risks are now confronting a world shaped by interconnected systemic instability.

A unified regional framework cannot succeed with fragmented implementation. That may well be one of the defining governance realities facing ASEAN today.

ASEAN has already made significant progress in regional cooperation, economic integration, disaster coordination and sustainability frameworks across its three pillars. The harder question now, however, is whether our institutions can keep pace with the scale, speed and complexity of the disruptions emerging around us.

Implementation exists across ASEAN, but unevenly. National commitments do not always translate consistently at subnational levels where disruptions are ultimately experienced most directly. Yet governments are simultaneously being asked to accelerate just and green transitions, strengthen energy and food security, modernize infrastructure, sustain growth, and protect vulnerable communities in a far more volatile global environment.

This is the difficult reality confronting many developing countries today.

Our reality and realization: Climate change can no longer be treated as a stand-alone environmental concern because its impacts now cut across economic stability, mobility, public health, food systems, energy systems and long-term development itself. The challenge is no longer sectoral. It is systemic.

For years, resilience discussions focused heavily on recovery, how quickly economies rebound or how infrastructure is rebuilt after disruption. But the pressures confronting governments today demand systems capable of anticipating shocks, absorbing pressure, and adapting before disruptions spiral further.

Our region may need to reassess whether governance approaches built for a more stable and compartmentalized world remain sufficient for the risks ahead.

ASEAN’s traditional strengths remain important. Dialogue, consensus-building, regional cooperation, and economic integration continue to provide stability in an increasingly uncertain world. But the region cannot rely solely on frameworks or on its identity as a single market and production base. Those foundations remain essential, yet they are no longer enough on their own.

As discussions initiated in Cebu continue feeding into succeeding ASEAN sectoral engagements, intersessional meetings, and the next ASEAN Summit in Manila under the Philippine Chairship, a broader realization is beginning to emerge: resilience cannot simply mean coordination after disruption. It must increasingly mean building institutions capable of functioning under continuous stress and uncertainty.

Under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the Philippine Chairship has already emphasized stronger regional cooperation on resilience, energy security, food systems, and sustainable development amid rising geopolitical and economic uncertainty. These discussions are becoming central to ASEAN’s long-term stability and credibility as a region.

This is also where partnerships between ASEAN and the EU become increasingly valuable. During our discussions in Cebu, Ambassador Santoro and I underscored the importance of moving beyond ambition toward stronger implementation and coordination. That cooperation matters not only between regional institutions, but also through bilateral partnerships, triangular cooperation, technology-sharing, financing support, and capacity-building efforts that strengthen implementation across ASEAN and at subnational levels.

Under the Paris Agreement, cooperation was never meant to stop at declarations. Finance, technology transfer, institutional strengthening, and capacity-building remain essential if developing countries are to pursue transition pathways while preserving stability, development space and social protection for their people. But governments alone will not be enough.

As indicated in the Sustainability Forum in Cebu, increasingly, a more resilient and sustainable ASEAN will require governments, businesses, financial institutions, universities, science communities, civil society organizations and local communities to move with far greater coherence than before.

Ultimately, we will not be defined by the scale of our ambitions or the elegance of our frameworks, but by how consequential our decisions become upon implementation.

The deeper question, therefore, is whether national, regional and global governance systems can evolve quickly enough to continue protecting people in a world where disruptions no longer arrive one at a time.

Resilience and sustainability, in the end, are not measured by how often we speak of stability, security and continuity. It is measured by whether economies and societies can thrive, remain humane, functional, and secure even when the assumptions that once sustained them no longer hold.

That will define whether economies across Southeast Asia and the developing world can truly prosper and grow, families in the region and beyond can live with dignity despite stronger storms, rising uncertainty, and growing instability beyond their control, and vulnerable peoples can still believe that progress is possible, even in a world becoming harder to predict.