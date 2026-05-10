Ayala Foundation, GCash, U-GO offer scholarships for 100 women

U-GO, an international non-profit organization that helps ambitious and promising young women pursue higher education, is now accepting applications for its scholarship program until 6 June 2026.
Implemented in partnership with Ayala Foundation Inc. and GCash, 100 slots are being offered under the program that will see scholars pursue four-year degree STEM courses in state universities.
Beyond covering allowance, lodging, transportation, food and other school-related expenses, the program provides mentorship, training and career exposure opportunities to equip scholars with the skills, confidence and networks needed to succeed in the digital workforce.
Applications can be sent to Ayala Foundation, which manages the scholarship.