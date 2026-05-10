Audi updates Q4 e-tron

The Q4 e-tron will be sold as an SUV and Sportback, with 63 kWh and 82 kWh battery options. The Q4 Sportback e-tron performance can deliver up to 592 kilometers of range, while some quattro variants now support up to 185 kW DC charging. Audi said the battery can charge from 10 to 80 percent in about 27 minutes in selected variants.

The new bidirectional charging function allows the Q4 e-tron to power external devices through Vehicle-to-Load. In Germany, Austria and Switzerland, it can also serve as a home energy storage unit through Vehicle-to-Home.

Orders in Europe open in May, with deliveries expected in the summer. In Germany, prices start at 47,500 euros.