AboitizPower trains Benguet mothers for AI careers

The Benguet rollout follows the program’s successful implementation in Bukidnon, where participants, known as “Super Nanays,” demonstrated that women can balance family life while building careers in the digital economy.

Among the graduates is Novelyn Simon, a mother of three from Itogon, who now supervises a remote team for a US-based company from her home in Benguet.

“I no longer have to choose between being a provider and being a mom,” Novelyn said. “I can earn for my children and still be present for the moments that matter.”

For Nadhyne Krystal Salda, who is expecting her third child, the program became a reminder that motherhood and professional growth can go hand in hand.

“Elevate AIDA showed me that I can still grow professionally while raising my family,” she said.

Another graduate, Melody Velasco, now works remotely as a support operative for a UK-based firm.

“I never imagined I could work for a global company from Benguet,” Melody said. “The program gave me the skills and confidence to pursue opportunities I once thought were out of reach.”

The 62 graduates are now part of Connected Women’s growing workforce network, which aims to expand digital job opportunities for women across the country.

“We provide the platform, but the drive comes from the mothers who will do anything for their family’s future,” said Noreen Vicencio, vice president and general manager for hydro operations at Aboitiz Renewables. “Programs like Elevate AIDA show us what becomes possible when women are given the right tools and the right opportunity. That is exactly why we continue to bring programs like this to more communities.”

By joining the Connected Women workforce pool, the 62 graduates are now part of a broader mission to bring digital opportunities to 300,000 women across the Philippines. The initiative highlights how mothers can thrive both at home and in the workplace at the same time.