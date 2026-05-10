1 killed in Parañaque fire

The fire started past 5 p.m. and affected four houses at Gatchalian 1 Subdivision. It reached the second alarm and was declared extinguished past 8 p.m.

At least 15 families, or around 45 individuals, were rendered homeless by the fire incident.

The fire started on the second floor of one of the houses before quickly spreading to nearby homes, the BFP said.

Meanwhile, another fire razed a residential area along Santa Maria Street in Barangay San Antonio, also in this city, on Sunday noon.

The fire quickly spread, affecting 10 houses that were made of light materials. No injuries were reported.

Investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire and the estimated cost of damage.