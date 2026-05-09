Why we should care about ASEAN

Think of ASEAN as a massive neighborhood association. If the neighborhood is messy, your house value drops. If the neighbors are fighting, you can’t sleep. When the Philippines sits as Chair, we aren’t just attending meetings — we are the ones setting the agenda. We decide which problems get fixed first.

Why should you, an ordinary Pinoy, care? Let’s talk about the “Diskarteng ASEAN.”

First, let’s look at your kitchen. A huge chunk of our rice, sugar, and even the galunggong we buy comes from our neighbors like Vietnam and Thailand. When the Philippines leads ASEAN, we have a direct hand in making sure trade flows smoothly. A “no-nonsense” chairmanship means pushing for fewer “red tape” hurdles at the borders. If the logistics are faster and the tariffs are lower because of regional agreements, the price hike on your grocery list might just slow down.

Second, consider the millions of our kababayan working as OFWs. One of the biggest goals of ASEAN is “Mutual Recognition Arrangements.” This is basically a fancy way of saying that a Filipino professional’s license should be respected in Jakarta and Bangkok just as it is in Manila.

If we lead effectively, we make it easier for our engineers, nurses, and even tech workers to find better-paying opportunities nearby without having to fly halfway across the world to the Middle East or Europe. It’s about keeping our families closer.

Third, there’s the elephant in the room: the West Philippine Sea.

While some might think this is just a “military thing,” it is actually a “dinner thing.” Our fishermen in Zambales and Palawan aren’t just fighting for territory; they are fighting for their livelihood. As Chair, the Philippines has the rare chance to steer the “Code of Conduct” in the South China Sea. If we can foster a region that respects maritime rules, we ensure that our seas remain a source of food security rather than a zone of conflict.

But here is the real talk: A successful chairmanship also means we must fix our own backyard.

We can’t preach “digital transformation” to our neighbors if our own internet speeds feel like they are from the dial-up era. We can’t talk about “inclusive growth” if our small businesses (MSMEs) still struggle to get a simple permit.

The ASEAN Chairship is our “hosting” moment. When you host a party, you make sure the house is clean and the food is good, so the guests will come back and invest. If we play our cards right, it means more factories opening here, more tourists spending dollars in our provinces, and more “Made in the Philippines” products on shelves in Singapore.

So, the next time you see a news clip of leaders shaking hands, don’t look away. That handshake might be the reason your next commute is slightly better, your small business finds a new market, or your OFW relative gets a better deal.

It’s not just diplomacy; it’s about our collective survival in a very competitive world. Let’s make sure we aren’t just sitting in the chair — we should be leading the way.