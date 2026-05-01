War forces Asean pivot

The sudden shifts in priorities and discussions at the regional level were met with mixed perceptions.

Some acknowledged that it is a way for the bloc to show its responsiveness and agility to trends needing collective action, while others viewed it as a pivot that would debilitate regional efforts to address perennial matters, including the much-awaited binding document on the South China Sea, among the primary flashpoints in the world today.

On a brighter note, however, the bloc’s decision, with the Philippines as primary steerer of regional conversations this year, to tweak its order of discussions in light of recent circumstances, does not veer away from the three priority areas Manila has espoused early this year.

Instead, it can be appreciated as a change of focus to issues that may have more impact on regional stability and order, if left unaddressed.

The challenges of our times, which we ought to respond to, on the other hand, also allowed the 11-member organization to further intensify its efforts to integrate economies and decision-making.

This is something that could not have occurred without the presence of perils and threats. Indeed, it has always been a part and parcel of ASEAN’s nature to work ever-closer in times of crisis.

Although such nature or tendency in regional dynamics can be gleaned as a weakness, there is a big possibility that the recent events have resulted in the reshaping of how we collaborate with our neighbors.

Our shared challenges now may have been an impetus to the revamping of collective thinking among regional elites.

The Philippine chairship may have taken a sudden detour but, potentially, the road we are now jointly traversing may provide the building blocks for the betterment of our region for the years to come.

Josue Raphael J. Cortez is a full-time faculty member of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Diplomacy and Governance. He also serves as the Practicum Coordinator of its Diplomacy and International Affairs Program.