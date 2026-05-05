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BOXING

Suarez faces Avila in U.S.

CHARLY Suarez returns to the ring on 20 July in the United States.
CHARLY Suarez returns to the ring on 20 July in the United States.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Charly Suarez
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The pursuit of a rematch with Mexican Emanuel Navarrete continues as Charly Suarez returns to the ring in 11 July in California.

The Filipino fighter meets Mexican-American Manuel Avila, who has a 23-2-1 win-loss-draw record with eight knockouts.

CHARLY Suarez returns to the ring on 20 July in the United States.
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The fight is being staged by Suarez’s new promoter Samson Lewkowicz.

To prepare for Avila, Suarez spent a few weeks in Hawaii training but he has now relocated to Las Vegas with chief trainer Delfin Boholst.

Suarez is keeping himself busy and sharp in the hopes of securing a rematch with Navarrete in September in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to business manager Ric Navalta.

Being the mandatory challenger to Navarrete’s World Boxing Organization (WBO) super-featherweight title, the 37-year-old Suarez is not leaving any stone unturned.

Navarrete and Suarez had faced off in May last year in San Diego, California, and Suarez should have been awarded a technical knockout win owing to a hideous cut on the Mexican.

Instead, referee Ed Collantes ruled that the cut was caused by a headbutt and under the rules, the fight would have to be decided by the scoresheets.

Navarrete was ahead at the time of the stoppage but a review of the bout, it was clear that a punch had opened a cut.

The result was then changed to a No-Contest by the California State Athletic Commission, allowing Suarez to keep his record unblemished at 18-0-0 with ten knockouts.

The WBO then installed Suarez as mandatory challenger.

But Navarrete was allowed to fight Eduardo Nuñez last February in a unification duel and won.

Still, there seems to be no end in sight for Suarez’s quest for a second meeting with Navarrete.

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