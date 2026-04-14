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LIVING SPACES

A pebbled escape: Elyu’s Bahay na Bato

For those drawn to history, traces of the past remain through preserved houseware that echo everyday life from another time. Beyond it all stretches the vastness of the West Philippine Sea, steady and enduring.
COMPLEMENTING the scenic pebbled beach view, unique wood art displays serve as the perfect backdrop throughout the property.
COMPLEMENTING the scenic pebbled beach view, unique wood art displays serve as the perfect backdrop throughout the property.
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When you think you have run out of things to do in La Union after long hours beneath the sun, there remains a quiet place that invites you to see the province in a different light. For only P50, Bahay na Bato reveals a landscape shaped by time and tide, where creation feels almost tangible.

THE accommodation offers a calming view of the coastal landscape, where sea breeze and stone textures create a quiet, natural retreat.
THE accommodation offers a calming view of the coastal landscape, where sea breeze and stone textures create a quiet, natural retreat.

Not to be mistaken for the pre-colonial Filipino house, this space in Luna began as a private Ilocano-inspired home, its walls and grounds embraced by pebbles carried ashore by the sea. Over time, these stones formed a beach of quiet wonder, each piece smoothed and polished by saltwater, glistening under the shifting light.

BAHAY na Bato dining area features pebble floors and fishing-inspired décor, reflecting its coastal heritage.
BAHAY na Bato dining area features pebble floors and fishing-inspired décor, reflecting its coastal heritage.
COMPLEMENTING the scenic pebbled beach view, unique wood art displays serve as the perfect backdrop throughout the property.
The many shores of La Union

The place offers more than just a view. It is an escape where one can spend the day, stay for the night, or sit down to a thoughtfully prepared Ilocano meal. Art breathes through the property, with stone sculptures rising gently from the landscape, while the shore itself becomes a canvas shaped for memory and reflection.

For those drawn to history, traces of the past remain through preserved houseware that echo everyday life from another time. Beyond it all stretches the vastness of the West Philippine Sea, steady and enduring.

FROM rocks to driftwood, the sculptures reveal the many faces of art.
FROM rocks to driftwood, the sculptures reveal the many faces of art.PHOTOGRAPHS BY PATRICIA RAMIREZ FOR DAILY TRIBUNE

And as the day tour caps, a simple indulgence completes the experience. A serving of halo-halo, made with locally sourced ingredients such as macapuno, langka, ube, and corn, a touch of cornflakes in place of the usual rice crisps, it becomes a quiet celebration of place, where even sweetness carries the story of the land and the sea.

HALO-HALO: A refreshing halo-halo made with local ingredients that makes your visit a little bit more sweeter and refreshing.
HALO-HALO: A refreshing halo-halo made with local ingredients that makes your visit a little bit more sweeter and refreshing. PHOTOGRAPHS BY PATRICIA RAMIREZ FOR DAILY TRIBUNE
A MUSEUM section showcases old war materials used by the Ilocanos, preserving a glimpse of their resilience and history
A MUSEUM section showcases old war materials used by the Ilocanos, preserving a glimpse of their resilience and history
A PLAYFUL ant sculpture made of wire and beach stones adding charm in the café.
A PLAYFUL ant sculpture made of wire and beach stones adding charm in the café.
BAHAY na Bato blends stone, sea, and art into a space
BAHAY na Bato blends stone, sea, and art into a space
BAHAY na Bato offers a glimpse of an old Ilocano house, preserving its form and details
BAHAY na Bato offers a glimpse of an old Ilocano house, preserving its form and details
BAHAY na Bato stands by the shore as a canvas of stone and sea, where Ilocano heritage and imagination come to life through art.
BAHAY na Bato stands by the shore as a canvas of stone and sea, where Ilocano heritage and imagination come to life through art.
BLACK sand shores set the stage for La Union’s surf, where dark grains meet rolling waves in a rhythm both raw and inviting.
BLACK sand shores set the stage for La Union’s surf, where dark grains meet rolling waves in a rhythm both raw and inviting.
PEBBLES line the shore of Bahay na Bato
PEBBLES line the shore of Bahay na Bato
PEBBLESrest along the shore, carefully left untouched to preserve the land and protect its natural balance.
PEBBLESrest along the shore, carefully left untouched to preserve the land and protect its natural balance.
WHITE sand shores offer a gentle escape, where soft grains and quiet waves create a calm, sunlit retreat, with an aspin happily running along the beach.
WHITE sand shores offer a gentle escape, where soft grains and quiet waves create a calm, sunlit retreat, with an aspin happily running along the beach.
RED corals along the shores of Almeida Watch Tower add a vivid contrast to the coast
RED corals along the shores of Almeida Watch Tower add a vivid contrast to the coast
Bahay na Bato La Union
Luna Ilocos Norte tourist spot
La Union travel destinations

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