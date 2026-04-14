A pebbled escape: Elyu’s Bahay na Bato

The place offers more than just a view. It is an escape where one can spend the day, stay for the night, or sit down to a thoughtfully prepared Ilocano meal. Art breathes through the property, with stone sculptures rising gently from the landscape, while the shore itself becomes a canvas shaped for memory and reflection.

For those drawn to history, traces of the past remain through preserved houseware that echo everyday life from another time. Beyond it all stretches the vastness of the West Philippine Sea, steady and enduring.