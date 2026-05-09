Tell-all turns closed-door

Word is, the real headline wasn’t the soldiers. It was who else was in the room.

Former fighters who once had bounties on each other’s heads — some from the hills of Mindanao, some from the jungles of Luzon — sat across the same table.

Men who spent decades trying to kill one another apparently found more common ground in their shared enemy: the system that used them all.

Sources said the evidence table wasn’t light. New material. Unredacted. The kind that doesn’t get aired on networks whose editorial decisions are supposedly made with brown envelopes, not in boardrooms.

Speaking of which, a certain major broadcast conglomerate whose initials you’d recognize in a heartbeat was explicitly kept outside.

So was its radio arm. So were a handful of content creators whose sudden lifestyle upgrades have raised eyebrows in the same circles now demanding accountability.

The public loved it. The networks? Furious but quiet — which, insiders note, is itself telling.

One retired general with three stars and a long institutional memory reportedly stood up and said something to the effect of: “I spent 30 years defending a system I now realize was defending itself — not us, not the people.”

Everyone in the room, regardless of what uniform or ideology they once wore, reportedly signed on the dotted line.

The manifesto exists. The signatories are real. The coalition is no longer hypothetical.

The question now circulating in very nervous offices across the Pasig River: How many more rooms like this one are being planned, and who else is being invited?