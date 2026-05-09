Ex-NPA joins anti-corruption alliance; ‘Brave 18’ event faces news blackout

In an official statement released today, May 9, organizer United People’s Initiative (UPI) said the gathering under RA 6735 was strictly private, imposing a deliberate news blackout on mainstream media and vloggers — a move widely supported by the public. UPI clarified this came directly from the soldiers’ legal counsel to prevent edited, out-of-context reports that could distort facts or endanger the group, who are already facing pending legal cases. They added that some outlets only focus on attacking their credibility instead of addressing corruption issues.

Public fully supports ban

The lockout of major networks, their radio affiliates, and alleged paid vloggers drew strong approval from the public, who described these outlets as biased, paid enablers, and spreaders of distorted or false news.

Francis Mariscotes: "Main Stream Media such as GMA, Ch7, ABS-CBN, Inquirer, Philstar, Mla Standard and Radio Stns and affiliated radios should never be given access — they are paid, biased, and spread lies."

Many highlighted the so-called "Golden Maleta" culture, where news coverage is allegedly bought and facts twisted to serve powerful interests.

"Barring them was brilliant. They’ve long twisted the truth. This ensures protection. Hope others follow suit. Inspiring to see retirees and the Brave 18 stand firm," said FC Chavz.

Unlike previous gatherings, the group presented new, unreleased details and evidence directly to peers, commanders, and critics — winning full validation and satisfaction from all attendees. All signed a manifesto, sealing this unprecedented unity of former foes.

Ret. Gen. Romeo Poquiz said: "This is no longer just their claim. We stand as one — corruption has infected our system, and we demand accountability and reform, regardless of former sides."

Safety warnings issued

Supporters also raised serious concerns over their safety, given the gravity of their revelations.

Roberto Ang: "Wish I was there. Hope full details are released soon for public scrutiny."

NayEms Singkala: "Better keep low profile. Don’t share updates — administration might come after you."

UPI clarified that while they opted for a news blackout over alleged bias, one authorized partner — vetted and approved by their legal team — will release official recordings and highlights.

UPI maintained that the forum marks a defining turning point — a show of unity to end corruption and restore integrity in government.