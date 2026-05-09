DILG moves to overhaul congested jail system, improve PDL welfare

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Saturday vowed to pursue reforms in the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) to ease severe jail congestion and improve conditions for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

Following earlier reforms in the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Remulla said the government must now address long-standing issues in the jail system, particularly overcrowding.