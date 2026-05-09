DILG moves to overhaul congested jail system, improve PDL welfare

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Saturday vowed to pursue reforms in the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) to ease severe jail congestion and improve conditions for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).
Following earlier reforms in the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Remulla said the government must now address long-standing issues in the jail system, particularly overcrowding.
“Ang problema ng BJMP ay overcrowding. Kung pupunta ka sa kulungan ng Pasay, ang kuwartong mga 50 to 80 square meters, 200 ang preso,” Remulla said.
BJMP data showed that 351 of 488 jail facilities nationwide remain overcrowded, or about 72 percent, with an average congestion rate of 279 percent, down from 327 percent in 2022.
Remulla said jail conditions have long received limited attention, stressing that humane detention facilities are essential to an effective justice system.
“Hindi puwedeng pabayaan natin ito. Bahagi ng maayos na sistema ng hustisya ang maayos na kalagayan sa ating mga kulungan,” he said.
He added that the DILG is pushing for jail decongestion and facility upgrades under its proposed budget, while working with other agencies and local government units to support broader reforms.