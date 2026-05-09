QC fire hits residential area

A fire hit a residential area near Mindanao Avenue in Barangay Bagong Pag-asa, Quezon City, on Saturday morning, affecting around 100 families.
The fire started at 5:50 a.m. and was raised to second alarm three minutes later, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).
Firefighters declared the blaze under control at 6:26 a.m. and fully extinguished it at 6:53 a.m.
Nearly 50 light-material houses were damaged in the incident.
BFP Quezon City Station 1 commander senior insp. Rodrigo Delos Santos said the area had also been affected by a fire in November 2025 involving informal settler families.
“The origin came from a two-story light-material residential structure,” Delos Santos said in a media interview.
Authorities said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries or fatalities were reported.