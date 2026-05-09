QC fire hits residential area

Firefighters declared the blaze under control at 6:26 a.m. and fully extinguished it at 6:53 a.m.

Nearly 50 light-material houses were damaged in the incident.

BFP Quezon City Station 1 commander senior insp. Rodrigo Delos Santos said the area had also been affected by a fire in November 2025 involving informal settler families.

“The origin came from a two-story light-material residential structure,” Delos Santos said in a media interview.

Authorities said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries or fatalities were reported.