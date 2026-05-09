PNB expands remittance network with ACE deal

Muffet Flores-Caculitan, International Banking and Remittance Group head of PNB, said the tie-up strengthens the bank’s long-standing focus on overseas Filipinos.

“At PNB, we take pride in being known as the Bank of Global Filipinos. For generations, we have stood by overseas Filipinos and their families, recognizing that every remittance represents not just money, but hard work, sacrifice, and love for family,” Flores-Caculitan said.

“Through this partnership, we are expanding our global reach and making life easier for Filipinos, particularly in Europe, the UK, and Canada. This means faster, more affordable, and more convenient ways to send money home—straight from their mobile phones,” she added.

For its part, ACE Money Transfer emphasized the importance of seamless cross-border transfers.

Rashid Ashraf, chief executive officer of ACE Money Transfer, said, “Our goal is to make sending money home to the Philippines as easy, transparent, and seamless as possible. We want expats to have complete confidence that their loved ones can receive funds quickly and safely, wherever they are.”

The partnership comes as the Philippines remains one of the world’s largest recipients of remittances, with overseas Filipino workers continuing to play a critical role in supporting household consumption and economic activity.

Analysts have flagged the Middle East conflict, which has resulted in a heightened border economic risk outlook, as also having a negative impact on remittances with about 18 percent of all remittances coming from the region.

The initiative also supports PNB’s broader strategy to expand its core businesses and strengthen service delivery. In the first quarter of 2026, the bank reported a 5-percent increase in net income to P6.37 billion, driven by growth in lending and stable core revenues, reflecting continued resilience despite market volatility.