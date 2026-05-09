Penn State university recruits Gemao

The 19-year-old Gilas Pilipinas Youth star will be the second Filipino cager to suit up for the Nittany Lions since Rain or Shine guard Stanley Pringle from 2007 to 2009.

“Extremely honored to be offered by Penn State MBB. Thank you to the coaching staff for the opportunity!’ Gemao posted on social media.

Gemao joins the likes of Japeth Aguilar (Western Kentucky), Gabe Norwood (George Mason), Dwight Ramos (Cal State-Fullerton) and Kobe Paras (Creighton) as the only Filipino basketball players to play in the highest tier of collegiate basketball in the US.

He also joins Samantha Catantan of fencing and Miko Eala of tennis to play for Penn State.

Gemao is tipped to help the Nittany Lions after they finished 18th in the Big Ten Conference with a 3-17 conference record.

Penn State has yet to win a title in the Big Ten with its closest attempt to a championship being in 2023 before losing to Purdue.

It was also the same year the Nittany Lions last competed in the NCAA as they made it as far as the second round.