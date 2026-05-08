Penn State beckons Gemao

Gilas Pilipinas Youth star Andy Gemao received an offer from Penn State University to play in the US National Collegiate Athletic Association (US NCAA).

Gemao’s father Mark Vincent shared the news on Friday as the 6-foot-2 swingman is a step closer to joining one of the biggest collegiate leagues in the world.

“Thanks for the prayers. 1st secured Div.1 offer Penn State,” the elder Gemao said in a social media post.

Should he accept, the former Letran High School star will join an elite company of Filipino cagers who joined Division 1 schools such as Gabe Norwood, Japeth Aguilar, Dwight Ramos and Kobe Paras.

Gemao will also be the third Filipino athlete to join the Nittany Lions after fencer Samantha Catantan and tennis player Miko Eala.