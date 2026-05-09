Passing of former woman governor mourned

Eastern Samar is mourning the passing of former Governor Clotilde Japzon Salazar, the province’s first female governor.
Salazar died on Saturday at 3:49 a.m., according to a social media post by her son, Hanz Salazar. She was 84.
“Our mother dedicated her life to public service, guided by compassion, integrity, strength, and an unwavering love for the people she served,” the family said. “While our hearts grieve this tremendous loss, we take comfort in knowing that she lived a meaningful and honorable life — one devoted to justice, service, family and God.”