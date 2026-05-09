Eastern Samar mourns death of first woman governor

“Our mother dedicated her life to public service, guided by compassion, integrity, strength, and an unwavering love for the people she served,” the post stated.

“While our hearts grieve this tremendous loss, we take comfort in knowing that she lived a meaningful and honorable life — one devoted to justice, service, family, and God. Her legacy will continue to live on in the lives she touched, the family she nurtured, and the community she faithfully served,” it added.

Amid the domination of male political leaders in the province, Salazar was elected governor in 2001, running under the Nationalist People’s Coalition.

Born on January 14, 1932, in Gen. MacArthur town, Salazar enrolled at Samar High School in Catbalogan after her elementary studies in her hometown.

She finished law at the University of Santo Tomas and passed the bar in 1961. Before retirement, she served as municipal circuit trial judge of Guiuan.

Salazar first entered politics in 1989 when she won as a member of the provincial board. In the following election, she ran and won for governor. But in 2004, she ran for re-election to the same post but was defeated by Ben Evardone, her nearest rival, by a slim margin.

House Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan extended his condolences to the family of Salazar.

Libanan recalled the time they worked together during his second term as congressman of Eastern Samar from 2001 to 2004.

“I witnessed her dedication and compassion in serving our province. She was a steadfast leader who devoted her time and abilities to the welfare of the Eastern Samareños,” Libanan said.

“Her contributions and service to our province will not be forgotten. Her memory will remain part of our history and an inspiration to many,” he added.

Salazar’s remains lie in state at her residence in Guiuan. No date has yet been set for her interment.