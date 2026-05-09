NU SWEEPS FEU, BAGS 6th STRAIGHT TITLE

Leo Ordiales delivered 23 of his 24 points on attacks to lead NU in the sweep that prevented a repeat of last year’s finale that went the full distance.

“Super happy because we really wanted to get this six-peat. We didn’t expect to get this because of our struggles in the first and second round,” NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin said.

“Thankful that we got this and to the players who trusted the system and the coaches who helped realize this championship,” he added.

Despite finishing second in the elimination round with a 10-4 record and stumbling into the playoffs on back-to-back losses, NU proved that nothing else mattered in the postseason, stringing together three straight wins to claim the championship.

The Bulldogs are now 4-0 in their finals head-to-head since 2013.

Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ordiales took charge in the third set, scoring four straight points in a personal 4-2 run to stretch a slim 18-16 gap to 22-18.

A series of exchanges between both sides brought NU to championship point after Jade Disquitado’s powerful crosscourt hit made it 24-20.

The Tamaraws attempted a late push with two consecutive points, but NU middle blocker Obed Mukaba sealed the championship with a quick kill, finishing the match in just one hour and 28 minutes.

“That (Finals MVP) award is just a bonus because the goal is to get six-peat,” Ordiales said.

The 6-foot-6 opposite hitter also led NU in Game 1, finishing with 22 points on 20 attacks and two blocks in a 21-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 15-8 victory.