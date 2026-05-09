Multicab crash leaves 1 dead, 10 injured

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A barangay tanod who had just completed a three-day public safety and rescue training was killed, while 10 others were injured after their multicab developed engine trouble and crashed near Kulaman Bridge along Sayre Highway in Zone 1, Barangay Maluko, Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon on Friday afternoon.
Police Lt. Col. Rogie Oriencio, chief of the Manolo Fortich Police Station, identified the fatality as George Jumamil, 53, a resident of Malaybalay City, Bukidnon. The 10 injured victims were all members of the Barangay Public Safety Office.
Jumamil, who sustained severe injuries, was declared dead on arrival at a hospital.
Police said the group was on their way home after completing a three-day water rescue training in Talisay Beach, Misamis Oriental when the accident occurred at around 2 p.m.
The training included simulated water rescue operations and lectures on public safety protocols.
Initial investigation showed that the multicab lost control after crossing the bridge, crashed into a parked Honda XRM motorcycle and a fruit stall, and eventually overturned along the roadside.