Barangay tanod killed, 10 injured in Bukidnon multicab crash after rescue training

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A barangay tanod who had just completed a three-day public safety and rescue training was killed while 10 others were injured when the multicab they were riding in developed engine trouble and crashed after crossing the Kulaman Bridge along Sayre Highway, Zone 1, Barangay Maluko, Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, Friday afternoon.
Police Lt. Col. Rogie Oriencio, chief of the Manolo Fortich Police Station, identified the fatality as George Jumamil, 53, a resident of Malaybalay City in Bukidnon. The 10 others injured were all members of the Barangay Public Safety Office (BPSO).
The victim, who sustained severe body injuries, was declared dead on arrival at a hospital.
Reports said that the victims were on their way home after completing a three-day water rescue training at Talisayan Beach in Misamis Oriental when the accident took place at 2 p.m. Friday.
During the training, the participants went on actual simulated water rescue operations and also attended lectures on public safety protocols.
Investigation showed that the vehicle crashed into a parked Honda XRM motorcycle and a fruit stall and overturned on the roadside after the driver lost control after crossing the bridge.
Police are conducting a follow-up investigation into the accident.