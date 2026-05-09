Barangay tanod killed, 10 injured in Bukidnon multicab crash after rescue training

The victim, who sustained severe body injuries, was declared dead on arrival at a hospital.

Reports said that the victims were on their way home after completing a three-day water rescue training at Talisayan Beach in Misamis Oriental when the accident took place at 2 p.m. Friday.

During the training, the participants went on actual simulated water rescue operations and also attended lectures on public safety protocols.

Investigation showed that the vehicle crashed into a parked Honda XRM motorcycle and a fruit stall and overturned on the roadside after the driver lost control after crossing the bridge.

Police are conducting a follow-up investigation into the accident.