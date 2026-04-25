1,803 bedridden patients in Pampanga receive aid from DSWD, provincial gov’t

Some 1,803 bedridden patients referred by the Nanay Community Workers (NCWs) received financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), with the help of the provincial government, in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga on 24 April.

Each of the 1,803 beneficiaries received P5,000 in financial assistance from the DSWD, while the provincial government provided Ensure milk.

Governor Lilia Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis Pineda reminded the families of the beneficiaries to continue caring for their bedridden family members, maintain communication, and help improve their quality of life.