1,803 bedridden patients in Pampanga receive aid from DSWD, provincial gov’t

Some 1,803 bedridden patients referred by the Nanay Community Workers (NCWs) received financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), with the help of the provincial government, in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga on 24 April.
Each of the 1,803 beneficiaries received P5,000 in financial assistance from the DSWD, while the provincial government provided Ensure milk.
Governor Lilia Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis Pineda reminded the families of the beneficiaries to continue caring for their bedridden family members, maintain communication, and help improve their quality of life.
Ninety-four-year-old Loreta Agapito, one of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude for the assistance, saying it provided much-needed relief as they rely on support from their children.
Of the 1,803 bedridden patients, around 664 registered senior citizens were identified across 33 barangays for specific cash aid and medical check-up programs in Angeles City.
In Pampanga’s First District, at least 241 bedridden senior citizens in areas such as Magalang were identified as recipients of the Assistance to Sickly, Frail, and Bedridden Senior Citizens Program.
In the Second District, distributions covered 651 bedridden residents in February 2025, while another report from March 2026 noted 453 beneficiaries in the same district.
In the Third District, at least 138 bedridden seniors from San Fernando, Mexico, Bacolor, Sta. Ana, and Arayat received quarterly support.