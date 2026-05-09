Mindanao leaders lament poverty, stalled infra

“That is one of the saddest realities,” Ledesma said in English. “But I can also say that we are striving on our own.”

He pointed to Davao City as an example of a highly progressive area in Mindanao, saying it generates some of the country’s largest revenues and maintains a quality of life “comparable to international standards.”

Ledesma clarified that his remarks mainly referred to Davao City, although he also cited Cagayan de Oro and General Santos City as among Mindanao’s more progressive urban centers.

Neglect from gov’t

Still, he said many rural communities, particularly in the Bangsamoro region, continue to receive insufficient government attention.

“In the farm areas and Bangsamoro areas, government attention for our Muslim brothers remains lacking,” he said. “The truth is, we are mostly left to fend for ourselves because the assistance coming from the national government is very limited.”