Mindanao leaders lament poverty, stalled infra

Despite Mindanao’s major contribution to the economy, many areas in the region continue to struggle with poverty, uneven development and delayed infrastructure projects, according to veteran journalist and TRIBUNE columnist Serafin Ledesma.
In a radio interview, Ledesma said it was “sad” that Mindanao ranked second in self-rated poverty, according to the latest Social Weather Stations survey, behind the Visayas. He noted that while the island contributes around P3 trillion annually to the country’s gross domestic product, only about P1 trillion allegedly returns to the region in government support and spending.
“That is one of the saddest realities,” Ledesma said in English. “But I can also say that we are striving on our own.”
He pointed to Davao City as an example of a highly progressive area in Mindanao, saying it generates some of the country’s largest revenues and maintains a quality of life “comparable to international standards.”
Ledesma clarified that his remarks mainly referred to Davao City, although he also cited Cagayan de Oro and General Santos City as among Mindanao’s more progressive urban centers.
Neglect from gov’t
Still, he said many rural communities, particularly in the Bangsamoro region, continue to receive insufficient government attention.
“In the farm areas and Bangsamoro areas, government attention for our Muslim brothers remains lacking,” he said. “The truth is, we are mostly left to fend for ourselves because the assistance coming from the national government is very limited.”