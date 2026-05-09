Mindanao lags in development despite heavy economic contribution

“That is one of the saddest realities,” Ledesma said in English. “But I can also say that we are striving on our own.”

He pointed to Davao City as an example of a highly progressive area in Mindanao, saying it generates some of the country’s largest revenues and maintains a quality of life “comparable to international standards.”

Ledesma clarified that his remarks mainly referred to Davao City, although he also cited Cagayan de Oro and General Santos City as among Mindanao’s more progressive urban centers.

Still, he said many rural communities, particularly in the Bangsamoro region, continue to receive insufficient government attention.

“In the farm areas and Bangsamoro areas, government attention for our Muslim brothers remains lacking,” he said. “The truth is, we are mostly left to fend for ourselves because the assistance coming from the national government is very limited.”

Ledesma also raised concerns over major infrastructure projects initiated during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, particularly the stalled Mindanao Railway Project.

He recalled that the first railway segment, stretching from Digos through Davao City to Tagum, had already been started but now appears to have lost funding.

“There is no activity now, and that is one of the saddest developments,” he said.

He likewise expressed concern over reports of funding issues affecting the Samal Island–Davao City Connector Bridge project, saying local counterpart funding for foreign-assisted infrastructure projects may be insufficient.

The comments reflect continuing frustrations in parts of Mindanao over poverty, regional inequality and the pace of infrastructure development despite the island’s economic contributions.