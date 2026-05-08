MinDA targets to finish projects before PBBM term ends

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) said they are targeting to finish at least 50 percent of the infrastructure projects in Mindanao before the term of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ends.
According to MinDA chairperson, Secretary Leo Tereso Magno, one of which is the 428-kilometer Mindanao Transport Connectivity Improvement Project (MTCIP), a P37-billion initiative funded by the World Bank and the government to upgrade the Cagayan de Oro–Davao–General Santos corridor.
He said coordination has been ongoing between MinDA and the Department of Public Works and Highways.
“The project is being finalized and will continue and will be rolled out soon,” said Magno in a press conference at the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Meeting on Friday.
He said for the Mindanao Railway Project, he said MinDA recently signed an agreement with the Department of Transportation to scale up efforts in realizing the said project.
“There are a lot of segments involved in the Mindanao Railway Project. I think three or four have been in the feasibility studies. And we are looking for more parties to participate as private-public partnership participants in this project. There are hitches in the Mindanao Railway Project, but with our scaled-up efforts to bring in private partners, we will fast-track the processing of those applications,” he said.
To date, the Mindanao Railway Project remains unfunded under the 2026 General Appropriations Act.
The project was announced to be funded by means of a China-backed loan in 2023, but was later on cancelled, which is why the Department of Transportation launched a private-public partnership, enticing private players to realize the project.
Magno said the goal is to at least start the project by 50 percent before the term of President Marcos Jr. ends in 2028.