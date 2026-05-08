MinDA targets to finish projects before PBBM term ends

“The project is being finalized and will continue and will be rolled out soon,” said Magno in a press conference at the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Meeting on Friday.

He said for the Mindanao Railway Project, he said MinDA recently signed an agreement with the Department of Transportation to scale up efforts in realizing the said project.

“There are a lot of segments involved in the Mindanao Railway Project. I think three or four have been in the feasibility studies. And we are looking for more parties to participate as private-public partnership participants in this project. There are hitches in the Mindanao Railway Project, but with our scaled-up efforts to bring in private partners, we will fast-track the processing of those applications,” he said.

To date, the Mindanao Railway Project remains unfunded under the 2026 General Appropriations Act.

The project was announced to be funded by means of a China-backed loan in 2023, but was later on cancelled, which is why the Department of Transportation launched a private-public partnership, enticing private players to realize the project.

Magno said the goal is to at least start the project by 50 percent before the term of President Marcos Jr. ends in 2028.