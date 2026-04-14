Meralco honors women who break barriers and inspire change

Romero, meanwhile, shared that her experiences working with marginalized girls and youth inspire her to bring their voices to the forefront. For her, servant leadership is what ultimately matters — uplifting others, especially the most in need, and ensuring progress is inclusive and shared.

Meralco chief sustainability officer Raymond Ravelo, who opened the program, emphasized the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion through its #Mbrace Program:

“Through #Mbrace, we a r e wholeheartedly committed to building a workplace where diversity is celebrated and inclusion is lived every day. At its core, #Mbrace is about our people — not simply all of us, but each of us. It is about ensuring that every employee, regardless of gender, background, or role, is seen, heard, respected and valued,” Ravelo said.

Melanie Oteyza, Meralco’s chief audit executive, who thoughtfully guided the conversation with warmth and insight during the panel discussion. Another female executive, Meralco chief information security officer Marilene Tayag, meanwhile highlighted the importance of lifting each other up to build a more inclusive Meralco.

The Women’s Month Forum is part of Meralco’s broader commitment to diversity and inclusion, aligned with the #Mbrace Program and dovetailing with the company’s 123rd Foundation Week celebrations last March.