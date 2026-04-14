Meralco honors women who break barriers and inspire change

Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) celebrated strength, resilience and inclusion by bringing to the spotlight two trailblazing women whose stories of courage and leadership inspire people even beyond the organization.
During Meralco’s “Beyond the Glass Ceiling: Women Breaking Barriers” forum, Olympic boxing legend Nesthy Petecio and Department of Energy Assistant Secretary Mandy Romero shared their journeys of breaking stereotypes, leading in traditionally male‑dominated spaces, and inspiring others to rise above challenges. Their stories remind that true progress is driven not only by achievement, but by everyday acts of courage and compassion.
Petecio reflected on her path to success, recalling how her father initially discouraged her from pursuing boxing because it was “a man’s sport.” Yet her unwavering persistence and determination carried her through, proving that women can thrive in any arena and inspiring others to fight for their place.
Romero, meanwhile, shared that her experiences working with marginalized girls and youth inspire her to bring their voices to the forefront. For her, servant leadership is what ultimately matters — uplifting others, especially the most in need, and ensuring progress is inclusive and shared.
Meralco chief sustainability officer Raymond Ravelo, who opened the program, emphasized the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion through its #Mbrace Program:
“Through #Mbrace, we a r e wholeheartedly committed to building a workplace where diversity is celebrated and inclusion is lived every day. At its core, #Mbrace is about our people — not simply all of us, but each of us. It is about ensuring that every employee, regardless of gender, background, or role, is seen, heard, respected and valued,” Ravelo said.
Melanie Oteyza, Meralco’s chief audit executive, who thoughtfully guided the conversation with warmth and insight during the panel discussion. Another female executive, Meralco chief information security officer Marilene Tayag, meanwhile highlighted the importance of lifting each other up to build a more inclusive Meralco.
The Women’s Month Forum is part of Meralco’s broader commitment to diversity and inclusion, aligned with the #Mbrace Program and dovetailing with the company’s 123rd Foundation Week celebrations last March.