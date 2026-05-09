Maxicare PRIMA: The thoughtful, practical gift for the women who care for everyone else

This Mother’s Day, skip the flowers and give mom something more meaningful: health and peace of mind. Many women in the Philippines still struggle to access healthcare, often putting their own needs aside to save on family expenses.
Maxicare PRIMA offers prepaid healthcare cards and e-vouchers designed to make healthcare more accessible, flexible, and affordable. With a range of options for different needs and budgets, it’s a practical and thoughtful gift for moms at any stage of life.
For moms balancing multiple roles, convenience matters just as much as coverage. Maxicare says the new PRIMA lineup is built around easy, one-time annual payments, access to Maxicare Clinics nationwide, and plans that accept pre-existing conditions.
PRIMA Consult is positioned as your essential option at ₱999 per year, offering unlimited doctor consultations at Maxicare Clinics, one Annual Physical Exam, and even Personal Accident Protection.
PRIMA Access, at ₱9,999 per year, adds coverage for select laboratory tests and diagnostics.
For families that want more comprehensive preventive care, PRIMA Elite at ₱19,999 per year, goes even further with additional unlimited access to select laboratory procedures and diagnostic tests.
For expecting mothers, Maxicare offers PRIMA for Moms, a prenatal care package with unlimited OB-GYN consultations. It costs ₱16,499 for all three trimesters, with per-trimester options also available.
For moms and individuals in the “sandwich generation,” PRIMA also serves as a practical healthcare safety net that helps save time, reduce stress, and support the family’s well-being.
This Mother’s Day, Maxicare PRIMA invites families to rethink what makes a great gift. The best presents are not always the most extravagant; sometimes, they are the ones that make daily life lighter, healthier, and more secure.
For moms who rarely ask for anything and often put themselves last, a healthcare gift can be both practical in function and thoughtful in spirit — exactly the kind of gesture they will remember long after the celebration ends. To learn more about PRIMA products, visit shop.maxihealth.com.ph.