Maxicare PRIMA: The thoughtful, practical gift for the women who care for everyone else

For moms balancing multiple roles, convenience matters just as much as coverage. Maxicare says the new PRIMA lineup is built around easy, one-time annual payments, access to Maxicare Clinics nationwide, and plans that accept pre-existing conditions.

PRIMA Consult is positioned as your essential option at ₱999 per year, offering unlimited doctor consultations at Maxicare Clinics, one Annual Physical Exam, and even Personal Accident Protection.

PRIMA Access, at ₱9,999 per year, adds coverage for select laboratory tests and diagnostics.



For families that want more comprehensive preventive care, PRIMA Elite at ₱19,999 per year, goes even further with additional unlimited access to select laboratory procedures and diagnostic tests.