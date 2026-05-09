Make Mother’s Day bloom with Pizza Hut’s Flower Stuffed Crust Pizza, flower treats for mom bundles

Moms come in all kinds of vibes, just like pizza—warm, comforting, and impossible to live without. This Mother’s Day, Pizza Hut introduces the limited-edition Flower Stuffed Crust Pizza, a delicious new way to celebrate mom.
Starting at P769, it features Pizza Hut’s signature flavors with a rich, cheese-filled crust shaped like a flower, making it both indulgent and eye-catching. To make celebrations even easier, Pizza Hut also offers Flower Treats for Mom bundles featuring the new pizza in select flavors—perfect for sharing a thoughtful and stress-free surprise for mom.
For intimate celebrations, Mom’s Treat for 4 (P1,599) includes a large Flower Stuffed Crust Pizza, pasta, Boneless WingStreet wings, and Pepsi. For bigger gatherings, Mom’s Treat for 6–8 (P2,699) comes with two pizzas, two pastas, wings, and Pepsi. Meanwhile, the Flower Pizza Pair (P1,299) lets you enjoy both Pepperoni Lovers and Cheese Supreme Flower Stuffed Crust Pizzas in one bundle.
Available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery this Mother’s Day season, the Flower Stuffed Crust Pizza brings a fun and flavorful twist to celebrating mom. Order via Pizza Hut stores, hotline, website, mobile app, GrabFood, or foodpanda.