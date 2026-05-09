Magalong warns against unauthorized 'Angkas' services in Baguio

City officials noted that unregulated motorcycle taxis contribute to traffic problems and increase the likelihood of road accidents. The mayor specifically highlighted the dangers of using motorcycles for public transport on the steep and hilly terrain of Baguio. Because these operations are unregulated, there is no established system to hold drivers accountable in the event of an accident or dispute.

Department of Transportation Regional (DOTr) Cordillera Director Glen Dumlao confirmed that the agency has not issued any permits for motorcycle-for-hire services in the city. Consequently, no individual or organization currently holds the legal authority to operate such a business in Baguio. This lack of official certification means these services are operating outside the law.

The Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) has increased enforcement efforts to stop these illegal operations. BCPO Chief Police Colonel Ruel Tagel stated that officers are currently conducting operations at various strategic locations throughout the city to identify and deter unauthorized drivers.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Cordillera previously stated that motorcycles are unsuitable for public utility use in the city because of its specific geographic conditions. Magalong has recommended to relevant government agencies that the licenses of any drivers caught operating these unauthorized services should be revoked.