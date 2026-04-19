Magalong rejects e-taxis in Baguio citing traffic congestion

Magalong stated he will not approve the plan in its current form, arguing that the city’s current taxi population has already reached its limit.

The mayor emphasized that any new transport units should adhere to a one-in, one-out policy to ensure the total number of vehicles on the road does not increase.

Magalong expressed frustration that franchising decisions are often made by the LTFRB central office without sufficient input from regional offices or the local government units responsible for managing traffic.