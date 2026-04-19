Magalong rejects e-taxis in Baguio citing traffic congestion

BAGUIO CITY-- Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong rejected a proposal to deploy 100 full electric sedan taxis in the city, citing concerns over traffic congestion and a lack of local consultation.
The said proposal was submitted by Design Green and Smart Corporation through its subsidiary, Romansa Mobility Land Transport Service, which sought the city’s endorsement for franchising via the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).
Magalong stated he will not approve the plan in its current form, arguing that the city’s current taxi population has already reached its limit.
The mayor emphasized that any new transport units should adhere to a one-in, one-out policy to ensure the total number of vehicles on the road does not increase.
Magalong expressed frustration that franchising decisions are often made by the LTFRB central office without sufficient input from regional offices or the local government units responsible for managing traffic.
The Baguio City Council has scheduled a consultative meeting on 22 April 2026 at the Sangguniang Panlungsod Session Hall. The meeting to be led by the Committee on Public Utilities, Transportation and Traffic Legislation will solicit feedback from various stakeholders.
Key transport groups, including the Federation of Baguio Public Utility Vehicles Transport Corporation and the United Metro Baguio-Benguet Jeepney Federation, have been invited to the said consultation.
The city government intends to use the discussions to assess how the proposed e-taxis would affect current operators and commuters, and whether the plan fits within the city’s long-term sustainable development and smart city initiatives.