Mabanta, PGMN co-accused post bail in extortion case

The group was arrested earlier this week in an entrapment operation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), which said the case stemmed from a complaint filed by Romualdez through a representative.

NBI spokesperson Palmer Mallari said the inquest proceedings were conducted under Article 294 of the Revised Penal Code, which covers robbery committed through violence or intimidation against persons.

According to the NBI, the suspects allegedly demanded money in exchange for withholding the release of online materials purportedly linking the former House leader to corruption issues.

Mallari also said the amount involved in the alleged scheme increased over time.

Investigators said the final demand reached around P300 million, allegedly to be paid in tranches under the supposed arrangement.

Authorities said the operation was launched after intelligence confirmed that the alleged extortion attempt had progressed into active negotiations, leading to a controlled entrapment operation.