Liza Elorde: motherhood doesn’t have an expiration date

“Even though all my three sons are no longer staying with me as they all have their own families, my role as a mother continues,” Liza told DAILY TRIBUNE at the Elordes sprawling compound in Sucat, Parañaque.

“It never stops. You nurture them and it doesn’t stop even if you are no longer physically present in their lives.”

Case in point is Liza’s constant guidance on the lives of her three sons.

Bai is living in Toronto, Canada, while Mig and Nico, a player in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League — are in the country but minding their own affairs and families.

“You look after them. It doesn’t stop. They still need to be guided so we often call each other and visit one another.”

Still, Liza remains a constant presence as she could not shake off her motherly instincts even if it involves those not related by blood.

“If I am a mother to three sons, I am also a mother to the boxers that we have in our stable,” she said, noting that she and Johnny manage more than 20 fighters, 16 of them staying within the vast Elorde property.

“My three sons are no longer staying with me but I continue to serve as a mother to these boxers.”

Liza swears taking care of the boxers is a tough task not just financially but mentally as well.

“Looking after them is a lot harder. Little things such as whether they have eaten breakfast, lunch and dinner and hearing all their problems is really something.”

“If they have family problems, it isn’t just their own problems but yours, too. They have nobody to get help from but you.”

Liza’s typical day starts early.

“When I get up at 6 a.m., the first thing I do is to send somebody out to buy bread worth P200 toP300. And whenever I am away, I always call home to check if they have eaten already, how they have been.”

Aside from her role in boxing, Liza is also an active member of Rotary International.

She used to serve as governor of District 3810 composed of Manila, Pasay, Cavite and Occidental Mindoro, presiding over 3,000 members from 115 clubs.

Following her stint as governor, Liza got premium appointment as a major gift initiative adviser handling projects concerning health.

“From time to time we do outreach programs and regular humanitarian projects,” said Liza, who also serves as ambassador of WASH (Water, Sanitation and Health) by Rotary International.

Given her hectic schedule, Liza makes sure that her role as a mother remains topmost on the priority list.

“You don’t stop being a mother.”

As they say, mother knows best.