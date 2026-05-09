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Kai Montinola says love teams can boost careers, but aren’t required for success

Young actress Kai Montinola
Young actress Kai MontinolaKai Montinola FB
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Kai Montinola is sharing her honest thoughts on the Philippines’ long-standing love team culture, saying that while on-screen pairings can open doors for artists, they should not define an actor’s success in the entertainment industry.

The actress acknowledged the undeniable impact love teams have in building popularity and creating loyal fan support.

Young actress Kai Montinola
Kai Montinola eyes more acting projects as career builds

“I think it’s undeniable that having a love team can really get you there, can get you a solid spot in fame and a solid support system,” Kai said. “Kasi ’yon yong gusto ng tao eh.”

Still, Kai believes the industry is slowly evolving beyond the idea that every artist needs to be part of a romantic pairing to thrive.

“I think it’s just the culture that we grew up to, that’s why we think it is necessary,” she explained. “However, if ’di pa ’to nasasabi, ako na magsasabi: hindi siya necessary.”

Although she pointed out that love teams can be an effective career move, Kai stressed that there is nothing wrong with artists choosing either path.

“Yes, it is efficient, but it is not necessary,” she shared. “I don’t think it’s a bad thing though. There’s no shame in being in a love team.”

Her remarks quickly resonated with fans online, especially as conversations continue about individuality, artistic freedom, and the evolving landscape of Philippine showbiz.

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