Bato's request for family's Senate Mansion access, denied?

Sotto asserted that the letter was a “privileged communication” and was unaware of “how the media got hold of it.” Nonetheless, he averred that he referred it to the Senate secretariat, who, in response, said the request was denied.

Senare Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza attributed this to the ongoing renovation works in the Senate Mansion. Even so, senators are required to attend to their families, and should be given access.

“The Senate Mansion is undergoing repairs now, and the policy is the family must be accompanied by the senator,” Mendoza told reporters.

In the letter, De la Rosa requested Sotto’s permission to use the Senate Mansion from 26 to 29 March, assuring him that the property “will be used solely to accommodate” his family during the CSAFP Cup 2026 to be held at the Philippine Military Academy firing range in Fort Del Pilar, Baguio City.

De la Rosa has gone into hiding since Ombudsman Boying Remulla announced in November that an ICC warrant is already out for him, though neither Malacañang nor the Department of the Interior and Local Government confirmed the existence of the said document.