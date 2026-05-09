Ian Veneracion says ‘Drug War: A Conspiracy of Silence’ is a story Filipinos must confront

Following the screening of the pilot episode at Shangri-La Plaza Red Carpet Premiere Theater in Mandaluyong City, Ian shared why he felt compelled to become part of the project despite the challenges surrounding production.

“When I read the script, I didn’t know how we were going to do it because of schedule and stuff,” Ian recalled. “But I felt I really had to be part of this because we have to tell the story. Because it’s the story of our people, and it’s a part of our history, and our humanity.”

The actor admitted that revisiting the series during the screening brought back the emotional weight of portraying Fr. Tom.

“And ngayong napanood ko, bumabalik sa akin lahat ng emotions ni Fr. Tom,” he said. “As an actor, parang my job is to go through that life emotionally at least. And now it brings back memories. So, parang mabigat. Mabigat pa din.”

Beyond its emotional core, Ian praised the creative team behind the series, particularly its visual storytelling and direction.

“Sobrang natutuwa ako sa cinematography, sa editing, sa storytelling ni Direk Shugo,” he shared. “Sana maraming makanood. Because kuwento natin ito, e. Tayo ito.”

The actor also expressed hope that international audiences would eventually see the series and better understand the realities, struggles, and complexities within Filipino society.

“Kasama dito yung kagandahang-asal nating mga Pilipino, at yung mga hindi rin magandang parts natin,” Ian explained. “And it raises a lot of questions also. And sabi nga ni Direk Shugo, yun ang gusto natin — to have conversation about it.”

Apart from Ian and Harvey, the cast includes John Arcilla , Lotlot de Leon , Jane Oineza , Romnick Sarmenta , Yayo Aguila , Ryan Eigenmann , Joem Bascon , and Gabby Padilla .

Ian clarified that the series was never intended to dictate answers about the country’s controversial drug war, but rather to present different perspectives surrounding the issue.

“Our intention is to show perspectives,” he said. “There’s a long conversation about it that we have to have as individuals.”

Direk Shugo echoed the same sentiment, explaining that the goal of the series is not to lecture viewers, but to encourage reflection and empathy through storytelling.

“What we hope is through the drama, yung mga taong nakaka-relate sa kuwento can find answers within the series itself,” the director said.

With its emotionally charged narrative and layered characters, “Drug War: A Conspiracy of Silence” aims to open conversations about one of the most painful and divisive chapters in recent Philippine history.