HPG nabs 6 in failed condo robbery plot

Authorities intercepted the suspects along Mabini Street in Maypajo, Caloocan City at around 12:20 p.m.

Police identified the arrested individuals as a traffic enforcer, driver, hairdresser, pizza vendor, dismissed uniformed personnel and another male suspect, all of legal age and residents of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Recovered from the suspects were several firearms, loaded magazines, live ammunition, a bladed weapon, suspected illegal drugs, communication devices, restraints and assorted identification cards and documents.

Police also seized the black Toyota Innova bearing conduction sticker No. Y5G662.

Among the items confiscated were several 9mm and .40 caliber firearms, including one 9mm pistol with a defaced serial number, loaded magazines, live ammunition, two sachets containing suspected shabu, a balisong knife, duct tape, zip ties, bags and mobile phones.