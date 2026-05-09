Health workers seek probe into alleged DOH ‘network of influence’ in Northern Luzon

The sources alleged that DOH Undersecretaries Glen Matthew Baggao and Elmer Punzalan wield significant influence over the department’s Promotion and Selection Board. According to the complaints, the alleged scheme involves placing trusted officials as medical chiefs or officers-in-charge in key hospitals, later creating a system of “utang na loob” or debt of gratitude tied to procurement and infrastructure projects.

Among those mentioned was Dr. Unity Cortez, officer-in-charge of the Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center, who insiders claimed was allegedly backed by senior DOH officials. Sources also linked Dr. Larry Haya of Baguio General Hospital (BGH) to alleged influence over infrastructure projects in the Cordillera.

The complaints further alleged that certain contractors repeatedly secure projects through connections with officials, including claims involving Undersecretary Baggao’s brother, Erni Baggao of EGB Construction Corporation. Sources also raised concerns over the continued allocation of large infrastructure budgets at BGH despite alleged overcrowding and limited construction space.

Health workers are now urging Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong to review BGH procurement and infrastructure projects and conduct lifestyle checks, financial audits, and administrative investigations into officials linked to the allegations.

Additional allegations circulated online also referenced alleged personal and professional ties among hospital officials and DOH executives.

As of posting, the officials mentioned have yet to issue statements regarding the allegations.