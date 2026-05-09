'Hagupit' weakens near Palau, expected to enter PAR today

As of 10 a.m., the storm's center was located 1,065 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao, moving westward at a speed of 20 km/h. Its maximum sustained winds have decreased to 65 km/h near the center, with gusts of up to 80 km/h.

Despite the slight downgrade in intensity, the system remains on track to cross the country's monitoring boundary.

“It will enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) today and will be given the local name Caloy,” PAGASA said.

Forecasters anticipate the storm will “move west-northwestward during the majority of the forecast period and will remain over the Philippine Sea, far from the Philippine landmass.”

The storm is currently battling dry air and unfavorable winds, which will hasten its weakening over the coming days.

“In the next 12 hours, Hagupit may maintain its strength as it continues to move over the Philippine Sea until it enters PAR. However, it may begin weakening starting tomorrow (10 May) due to an unfavorable environment,” the weather bureau noted.

According to the latest track and intensity forecast, PAGASA projected that the system “will become a tropical depression tomorrow and will further weaken into a low-pressure area on Monday.”

While the core of the weakening storm will remain offshore, PAGASA's extended outlook indicates that the trough or extension of Caloy could still bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Catanduanes, and Sorsogon from Monday to Tuesday.

Because of this rapid weakening and its vast distance from the coast, the agency assured the public that the storm “is less likely to directly affect the weather and sea conditions in the next 48 hours.”