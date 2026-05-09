‘Hagupit’ weakens near Palau

As of 10 a.m., “Hagupit’s” center was located 1,065 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gusts of up to 80 km/h. It is moving west at 20 km/h.

Despite weakening slightly, the storm remains on track to enter PAR, where it will be given the local name “Caloy.”

PAGASA said the system is expected to move west-northwestward for most of the forecast period and will stay over the Philippine Sea, far from the country’s landmass.

The storm is currently being weakened by dry air and unfavorable wind conditions.

“In the next 12 hours, “Hagupit” may maintain its strength as it continues to move over the Philippine Sea until it enters PAR. However, it may begin weakening starting tomorrow (10 May) due to an unfavorable environment,” PAGASA said.

The agency added that the system is likely to downgrade into a tropical depression by Sunday and further weaken into a low-pressure area by Monday.