FRENCH TOAST: Climbing specialist Huby takes Stage 10 honors

He finished the 124.2-kilometer race that started in Candon City Arena and ended with an exciting Hors category uphill crawl in three hours, 32 minutes and one second.

“It was really important for me and also as proof to the team that I’m strong on the climb,” said Huby, who laid flat on his back down on the side of the road after crossing the elevated finish, all exhausted but filled with pride.

“And also, I have no contract for a really long time. It was really hard on my mind. I just would like to say thank you to the team for bringing me in. And also thank you to my family, and to all the people who have confidence in me. Saying, ‘Yeah, you are on that level again,’” added the French national.

At the historic site of the ultimate surrender of the Japanese occupiers during the closing chapter of World War II, 81 years ago, Huby and still-yellow jersey holder Nikita Shulchenko engaged in their own version of the Battle of Bessang Pass, with a neck-and-neck ascent to the summit.

Huby, who got his break after signing with his club for the 14-stage Tour, earned his keep by breaking away from Shulchenko in the lung-busting climb in the last three kilometers for the solo finish.

“I just want to show everybody my place in pro cycling. And I’m really happy to show that today. I’m here again, winning the first (climbing) stage at the top,” he said.

Huby was 50 seconds ahead of second-placer LCW UAE Cycling Team ace Shulchenko while 7-Eleven’s Ronnilan Quita, who fell short of a podium on Friday after a missed turn, finished third, two minutes and 26 seconds back.

Shulchenko, who came from behind and caught up with the lead pack to form an eight-rider breakaway at the start of the King of the Mountain Stage over the final 26.3 km, bolstered his case for the individual general classification title by increasing his lead.

“It’s really hard because it was a long climb. I thank my team for supporting me and I gave my all on this stage,” Shulchenko said.

The Russian rider has now accumulated a time of 29:34:44 and built a three-minute, 44-second gap in front of teammate Yousef Ibrahiem Alrefai — an over two-minute increase from his advantage in Stage 9.

Huby’s mountain heroics propelled him to third, three minutes and 56 second back of Shulchenko but just 12 seconds behind Alrefai.

Quita moved to fourth with a five-minute, 57-second gap from the leader while his teammate Mervin Corpuz slipped from third to sixth in a nine minutes and five seconds back.

7-Eleven made a jump to the top of the team general classification after having three riders in the Top 10 of the stage, including Jonel Carcueva, who crossed the line in sixth place, three minutes and 14 seconds back.