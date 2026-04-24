DNA test confirms death of NPA leader in Samar

CALBIGA, Samar — A decomposing cadaver found in the hinterlands of Hinabangan, Samar has been confirmed through DNA testing as that of a New People’s Army leader.
The Philippine National Police Forensic Group identified the remains as Lupito Bucatcat, alias “Hunyo,” secretary of the NPA’s Sub-Regional Committee Sesame. His body was recovered by troops of the Philippine Army 63rd Infantry Battalion on 14 March 2026 following a focused military operation.
Authorities said DNA analysis showed a 99.99 percent kinship match with Bucatcat’s family, confirming his identity. Military officials described him as a key figure in insurgent operations in Samar, with his death seen as a major setback to the group’s remaining structure.
Brig. Gen. Pompeyo Jason Almagro of the 802nd Infantry Brigade said the development reflects the continued weakening of insurgent networks in the province, citing sustained operations and growing community support.