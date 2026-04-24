DNA test confirms death of NPA leader in Samar

CALBIGA, Samar — A decomposing cadaver found in the hinterlands of Hinabangan, Samar has been confirmed through DNA testing as that of a New People’s Army leader.

The Philippine National Police Forensic Group identified the remains as Lupito Bucatcat, alias “Hunyo,” secretary of the NPA’s Sub-Regional Committee Sesame. His body was recovered by troops of the Philippine Army 63rd Infantry Battalion on 14 March 2026 following a focused military operation.