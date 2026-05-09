Cruspero, Obaniana book U16 final duel

Mitchellen Cruspero of Negros Oriental and Princess Aquisha Obaniana of Cotabato City downed separate rivals Friday to reach the girls’ U16 finals in the Philta Age Group Championships at the San Carlos Tennis Center in Negros Occidental.
The 14-year-old Cruspero, an incoming Grade 10 student at Tayasan National Science High School, whipped Isobel Alipo-on, 6-1, 6-0.
Obaniana also won her semifinal match against Jhaira Lanterna, 6-0, 6-1.
In the girls’ U18 category, Saze Dag Richly Nillama beat Mercy Joie Pinili, 6-4, 6-0, to advance in the finals against Queen Villa, a 6-1, 6-0 winner over Lyraveth Labor, 6-1, 6-0.
Meawhile, Kathyrine Bugna and Arriana Tiongco will dispute the girls’ U14 title in the Group 1 event supported by Tecnifibre.
Bugna trounced Julienne Tampos, 6-1, 6-0, while Tiongco out played Maria Lucia Dominique Calingasan, 6-3, 6-4.
In the girls’ U12 division, Zhynaiah Faye Gargaceran prevailed over Janine Mendoza, 7-5, 6-2, to advance in the championship round against Queenie Mendoza, who scored a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Jamae Torres.
Other finalists in the boys division are Vincent John Nadal and Hazlie John Malicay (U18); Matthew Morris and Jhunreal Anthony Espinosa (U16); and Francisco de Juan III and James Andrio Estrella (U14).
Luke Elbern Quitco, Niño Miguel Lambating, Dale Diamante and Everett Enzo Nierre advanced to the boys’ U12 semifinals.