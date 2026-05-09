Cruspero, Obaniana book U16 final duel

Obaniana also won her semifinal match against Jhaira Lanterna, 6-0, 6-1.

In the girls’ U18 category, Saze Dag Richly Nillama beat Mercy Joie Pinili, 6-4, 6-0, to advance in the finals against Queen Villa, a 6-1, 6-0 winner over Lyraveth Labor, 6-1, 6-0.

Meawhile, Kathyrine Bugna and Arriana Tiongco will dispute the girls’ U14 title in the Group 1 event supported by Tecnifibre.

Bugna trounced Julienne Tampos, 6-1, 6-0, while Tiongco out played Maria Lucia Dominique Calingasan, 6-3, 6-4.

In the girls’ U12 division, Zhynaiah Faye Gargaceran prevailed over Janine Mendoza, 7-5, 6-2, to advance in the championship round against Queenie Mendoza, who scored a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Jamae Torres.

Other finalists in the boys division are Vincent John Nadal and Hazlie John Malicay (U18); Matthew Morris and Jhunreal Anthony Espinosa (U16); and Francisco de Juan III and James Andrio Estrella (U14).

Luke Elbern Quitco, Niño Miguel Lambating, Dale Diamante and Everett Enzo Nierre advanced to the boys’ U12 semifinals.