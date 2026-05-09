A mother’s love

Life is not easy for Legaspi. Since her 17-year-old son picked up the sport 10 years ago, this single mother has been working hard, carrying the bags of strangers under the blazing sun to fund David’s goal of becoming the next Filipino golf sensation.

Every tip, every fee earned is meticulously saved, not for her personal comfort, but for the exorbitant cost of a competitive golf life — equipment, tournament fees and transportation expenses that come with chasing a dream from one province to the next.

In golf, a caddie’s job is to navigate the hazards and find the best path to the hole. Legaspi has been doing that for David in a literal sense.

While he works on his swing, she is working on the logistics of his survival in a sport perceived as mainly for the wealthy. Her sacrifice is a quiet, daily choice to endure physical labor so her son wouldn’t have to carry the weight of financial worry. She is his silent benefactor, turning her sweat into his opportunity.

When David first competed in a tournament at the Mount Malarayat Golf Club in Lipa City, his mother passed the hat, humbly asking her clients to chip in so she could raise the P12,000 that would cover her son’s transportation, meals, tournament fee and accommodations.

Her persistence paid off. Serdenia conquered that age-group tournament, cementing his name as one of the prominent figures in junior golf.

From there, a string of victories followed. With hard work and dedication, the long-driving David emerged victorious in various events like the Junior Pilipinas Golf Tour (JPGT) Luzon Series I, ICTSI Eagle Ridge JPGT, NGAP Beverly Place Open and the Northern Luzon Regional Golf Championship.

He also had remarkable performances in the international arena, finishing eighth in the 2026 Uswing Mojing Junior World Championship, 15th in the 2026 JGFP World Team Championships, ninth in the 5th Selangor International Junior Championship in Malaysia, and sixth in the 2025 Mazda US College Prep Junior Golf tournament in Thailand.

Then last year, a small miracle happened.

David was recruited by Southern Utah University in the United States, earning him not just a full scholarship but access to world-class facilities, better equipment, quality competition, and top-notch coaching while receiving guidance from older, more seasoned teammates who are campaigning in the Division I of the US National Collegiate Athletic Association.

With David finally getting the break he and his mother have been praying for, his goal of playing for the national team to bring glory to the country is suddenly within reach.

As he prepares to fly to Utah, he carries more than just his clubs but also the legacy of a mother who proved that love is a powerful weapon.

Legaspi may be a humble caddie, but for David, she is the head pro who patiently breaks in the green of life, steers him away from the bunkers of discouragement, and gives him the perfect line to success.

David may be the one hitting the shots, but he reaches the green because of his most loyal caddie — his mother — who never stops walking beside him.

As we celebrate Mother’s Day, let us remember Legaspi and the countless mothers who have been working hard and sacrificing their personal happiness to set the stage for their children’s success.

Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers, especially to Legaspi, the humble caddie who carries strangers’ bags so that her son could carry the flag.