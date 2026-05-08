Zaldy Co staying in P14-B Paris home near luxury stores — Remulla

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla said on Friday, 8 May, that fugitive former lawmaker Zaldy Co is allegedly staying in a house worth P14.18 billion in Paris, France.

According to Remulla, Co owns a 10-bedroom home located along the Champs-Élysées, the famous tree-lined avenue leading to the Arc de Triomphe and known for its luxury stores.

Co was previously reported to have been detained in the Czech Republic after allegedly attempting to cross the border into Germany using invalid travel documents. However, Czech authorities released him after 72 hours, after which he reportedly traveled to France to seek asylum.