US to revoke passports of citizens with unpaid child support

The United States Department of State (DOS) announced that Americans with substantial child support debt may have their passports revoked as part of efforts to address parental neglect and enforce child support obligations.

The department said it is coordinating with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to identify passport holders who owe more than $2,500 in child support.

Americans overseas whose passports are revoked will be issued limited-validity passports for direct return travel to the United States.