US to revoke passports of citizens with unpaid child support

The United States Department of State (DOS) announced that Americans with substantial child support debt may have their passports revoked as part of efforts to address parental neglect and enforce child support obligations.
The department said it is coordinating with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to identify passport holders who owe more than $2,500 in child support.
Americans overseas whose passports are revoked will be issued limited-validity passports for direct return travel to the United States.
To avoid revocation, individuals must settle their debt with the appropriate state child support enforcement agency. Revoked passports will no longer be valid for international travel, while eligibility for a new passport will only be restored once the child support debt is paid and the individual is no longer listed as delinquent in HHS records.
“This action supports the welfare of American children by exacting real consequences for child support delinquency under existing federal law,” the DOS Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement.
The State Department said it is currently processing passport cases involving affected American families.